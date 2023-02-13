New Jersey School Superintendent Resigns After Bullied 14-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide

A New Jersey school superintendent resigned Saturday following the suicide of a 14-year-old student, according to CNN.

Adriana Kuch, 14, was found dead in her home on Feb. 3, two days after fellow students attacked her at Central Regional High School in Ocean County, according to CNN. A video of the attack spread across TikTok and other social media platforms.

“The Central Regional School District Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides. The Central Regional family continues to mourn the loss of one of our children,” a district statement read.

The statement also announced Dr. Douglas Corbett as acting Superintendent along with an upcoming “independent assessment of the District’s anti-bullying policies.”

Yesterday I spoke w/ the father of #AdrianaKuch She’s the 14yo girl who took her own life after this video of her being jumped by multiple attackers was posted on social media Now the school’s in hot water for not addressing what seems to be a rampant bullying issue pic.twitter.com/qfeRosG5zd — Steven Fabian (@StevenFabianTV) February 11, 2023

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer told CNN that the four teenagers involved in the attack are facing prosecution. One is facing an aggravated assault charge, two are facing conspiracy to commit aggravated assault charges and a fourth is facing a harassment charge.

Dr. Parlapanides told NBC New York that the district followed protocol in their response to the attack, but Michael Kuch, the father of Adriana, says the school should have called the police after the accident. (RELATED: Video Shows Two Boys Viciously Beating 9-Year-Old Girl On Bus)

Michael Kuch also told CNN that three of the girls involved in the attack returned to school the following day and that the school neglected to file a police report with the Berkeley Township Police Department.

Jennifer Ferro, Adriana’s sister-in-law, told CNN that the family wants people to remember Adriana “as the fun-loving little girl we always loved being around.”