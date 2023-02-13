‘Yellowstone’ Star Q’orianka Kilcher Cleared Of All Charges In A Felony Workers Comp Fraud Case

“Yellowstone” star Q’orianka Kilcher was cleared of all charges in a felony workers comp fraud case Friday.

Kilcher — best known for her role of Angela Blue Thunder on the hit Taylor Sheridan show “Yellowstone” and her work on “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” — faced two felony counts of fraud. She was accused of collecting nearly $97,000 in disability payments while also working on the cowboy drama series between the years 2019 and 2021. She was indicted in July 2022.

The actress maintained her innocence throughout the legal process and was officially cleared of all charges Friday, seven months after the ordeal commenced, according to Entertainment Weekly. She was represented by Camille Vasquez, who represented actor Johnny Depp during his trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

“Today, I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed — tomorrow my journey begins to help raise awareness and demand more transparency for worker’s rights within the workers comp system,” Kilcher said in a statement following the news of the charges being dropped. She also thanked Vasquez and her other attorney, Steve Cook.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided after reviewing the insurance claims filed by Kilcher that she did not commit fraud. (RELATED: Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Tweet Leaves Fans Praying For ‘Yellowstone’ Role)

The attorneys noted that they “are pleased that after re-evaluating this case, the District Attorney has decided to dismiss the charges against Ms. Kilcher. The decision is a true victory, and while we are gratified that Ms. Kilcher’s innocence has been vindicated, the truth is that the California Department of Insurance should never have brought this case, and Ms. Kilcher should never have been subjected to this ordeal. Having been cleared, Ms. Kilcher is excited to move forward and devote her attention to her flourishing career.”