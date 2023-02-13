Atheist Org Satanic Idaho Holding ‘Gender Affirming’ Ritual At State Capitol

Satanic Idaho, a self-described atheist organization, is hosting a “gender-affirming ritual” Monday to remind the LGBTQ community that “not everyone uses religion to condemn,” according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.

Satanic Idaho describes itself as an “independent atheistic and non-supernatural satanic community,” according to their Twitter account, and is not affiliated with The Satanic Temple. The group is hosting an event where they will perform “gender-affirming rituals” to demonstrate acceptance, according to a Facebook post. (RELATED: Satanic Temple Opens Abortion Clinic Named After Conservative Supreme Court Justice’s Mother)

“We will be at the Capitol building in Boise performing gender affirmation rituals,” the post’s caption read. “The Capitol is a great venue, as Idahoans value compassion, justice and wisdomIf you’re interested in helping or participating, let us know! We are also on Twitter.”

“This is a sincere and deeply held religious belief to hold compassion for one’s self, as well as bodily autonomy. We believe that people have a right to their bodily autonomy and identity,” Rowan Astra, co-facilitator/cleric of Satanic Idaho, told KTVB7. “and if necessary with a medical professional and gender-affirming healthcare. We also value the ‘other’ and more importantly standing up for the ‘other’ in our religion.”

The ritual gives a person the chance to recognize their past identity and embrace their present one, Astra told KTVB7.

A spokesperson for the state capitol confirmed the event and told the DCNF that there had initially been some concerns surrounding the event but, otherwise, no one had any issues.

SI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

