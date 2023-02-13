Video Shows Female Store Employee Chasing Off Would-Be Robber With His Own Knife

Recently released surveillance video shows a Los Angeles convenience store clerk successfully chasing off a would-be robber with his own knife.

On Feb. 9, a suspect attacked the female clerk at Maya’s Mini Market on Adams Boulevard, in Los Angeles.

The suspect is seen coming around the cashier counter and pointing a large knife at the clerk. The clerk and suspect got into a physical altercation during which the clerk seized the robber’s knife and chased him out.

Rena Amaya, the store owner, recalled the chain of events in an interview with ABC 7. “When the lady grabbed the order … the guy came around the counter and he pointed at her a big knife.”

“But the [clerk] is a brave girl, but she fought against him. She got the knife and she chased him … trying to get him,” Amaya added.

The clerk reportedly attempted to call Amaya for help but was unable to reach him, according to the outlet. Amaya typically keeps an eye on the store’s surveillance cameras on his phone.

The suspect is still on the run and a police report has been filed, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Police Looking For Man Caught On Camera Shooting Armed Robber, Returning Stolen Money)

Earlier this month, a Connecticut store clerk fatally shot a suspected robber even after the clerk was shot in the back, the Daily Caller previously reported. The clerk was “able to return fire with two of his legally registered firearms, striking one of the suspects several times,” the East Hartford police said. The clerk survived with non-life threatening injuries but the alleged robber died at the scene. The second suspected robber fled the scene and remains at large.