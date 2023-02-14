White House Reporter Asks Jean-Pierre Point-Blank If Biden ‘Is Woke’

Newsmax chief White House correspondent James Rosen asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre point-blank if President Joe Biden is “woke” at Tuesday’s press briefing.

Rosen questioned the press secretary on the culture wars, in which Republicans have vowed to tackle far-left policies and agendas that fit into the “woke” category.

“Is President Biden woke?” he asked.

“I’ll tell you what the president cares about and what’s important to this president. The president doesn’t concern himself about what Republicans are trying to do in creating political stunts,” she said. “In making issue on what they feel benefits them politically, not the American people, not what matters to the American people, but what benefits them politically for their own ability to move forward.”

Biden asserted that teaching critical race theory (CRT) in schools is “not woke,” but is instead an important aspect of American history in a Jan. 16 speech to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. An expert told the Daily Caller News Foundation in June that the military is facing a recruitment due to Biden’s “woke policies,” including diversity quotas, teaching CRT to the military institutions and, at the time, barring religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The press secretary said the president concerns himself with how the administration can work with Republicans to “deliver for the American people.” She then accused Republicans of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare and ignore issues “that matter to the American people.” (RELATED: In Joe Biden’s Woke America, Enemies Exploit Our Achilles Heel)

“Can you imagine if you’re an American out there and you hear a congressional member talking about how they want to cut Social Security, talking about how they want to cut Medicare, something that you have worked very hard for many, many years and paid into so that you can get those programs,” she said. “But yet, that Republican senator [Florida Sen. Rick Scott] who we’ve been talking about from Florida has continued to talk about how they want to sunset these programs. That’s not what we’re about. We’re about fighting for these programs and that’s what you’ve seen from this president and that’s what he cares about.”

Republicans have disputed the Biden administration’s claims that the party intends to cut Social Security and Medicare. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CBS’ “Face the Nation” in January that cuts to both programs are “off the table,” and that Republicans will instead strengthen both Social Security and Medicare.

Biden also faced an uproar from House and Senate Republicans at the State of the Union when he claimed they want to cut Medicare and Social Security.