Blue State Bill Would Let Officials Hand Out ‘Smoking Equipment,’ Drug Paraphernalia To Addicts

A group of Washington state lawmakers are backing a bill that would allow the distribution and usage of drug paraphernalia in the name of public health.

The bill, introduced by Democratic state Sen. June Robinson, would preempt local authorities from regulating the distribution of drug paraphernalia while also creating health engagement hubs to distribute “harm reduction supplies” such as syringes. More notably, the bill makes “knowingly” possessing drugs a misdemeanor.

If enacted, the legislation would effectively allow the legal “distribution of public health supplies, including injection syringe equipment, smoking equipment, or drug testing equipment, through public health programs, community-based HIV prevention programs, and pharmacies.”

The bill also creates a “work group” that will seek alternative ways of distributing drugs so users don’t have to rely on “illicit markets.” After conducting their research, this group will decide if providing a legal “‘safe supply'” of drugs would prevent drug-related deaths, and make recommendations to the governor.

Moreover, the bill would provide funding for recovery facilities to provide services and resources to women and members of the “LGBTQIA+” community, along with diversity and gender affirmation training, according to the bill.

Additionally, the bill would create a “grant program for providers of employment, education, training, certification, and other supportive programs designed to provide persons recovering from a substance use disorder with employment opportunities,” prioritizing non-white applicants.

“The grant program shall employ a low-barrier application and give priority to programs that engage with black, indigenous, persons of color, and other historically underserved communities,” the act states. (RELATED: Seattle Blames Skyrocketing Drug Overdoses On ‘Structural Racism’)

The bill, sponsored by 16 Democrats, was introduced in the Senate in January.

None of the 16 Democratic Senators immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

