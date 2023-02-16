REVEALED: ‘Say Hi To Snow White’: JP Morgan Exec Emailed Jeffrey Epstein Post-Imprisonment

Former JP Morgan executive Jes Staley sent a strange email to Jeffrey Epstein in 2010, just one year after the convicted child sex trafficker was released from prison.

Details released on Wednesday as part of a partially-redacted court filing from the U.S. Virgin Islands show cryptic correspondence between Epstein and Staley. Staley was a senior executive at the financial institution at the time of the correspondence, before becoming CEO of Barclays, but later resigned over his ties to the sex trafficker, Law & Crime noted.

More than 1,000 emails were sent between Staley and Epstein between 2008 and 2012, and some of them featured cryptic commentary regarding Disney characters and Epstein’s procurement of them, seemingly on Staley’s behalf, according to the suit.

“That was fun. Say hi to Snow White,” Staley said in one email to Epstein. In response, Epstein asked, “[W]hat character would you like next?” In addition, the suit says that Epstein sent pictures of young women in “seductive poses.”

Staley replied, “Beauty and the Beast,” to which Epstein allegedly replied, “well one side is available,” according to Law & Crime.

The filing alleges that JP Morgan had “a more than close-up view of Epstein’s sex-trafficking,” and that the communications between both men “discussed young women or girls procured by Epstein using the names of Disney princesses.” (RELATED: US Virgin Islands AG Accuses JPMorgan Chase Of Aiding Epstein’s Sex Trafficking In New Lawsuit)

One victim, known only as Jane Doe 1, recently alleged in a suit against JP Morgan that Staley “personally observed” Epstein’s abuse, Bloomberg reported. Staley is not a defendant in either lawsuit against the financial institution, and has consistently denied all knowledge of Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors and women.