Is The Biden Administration Gearing Up For Climate Lockdowns?

Sarah Weaver Social Issues Reporter
The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the left’s hunger for absolute power for all the world to see. Lockdowns, which studies now show did little if anything to stop deaths from the virus, decimated communities, destroyed businesses, compromised childhoods, and likely put health at risk. Almost three years after the outset of the pandemic and the beginning of COVID-19 lockdowns, the Biden administration is prepared to take its tactics to another level.