REPORT: Russell Westbrook Considering Heat, Clippers, Bulls, Wizards To Potentially Sign With After Jazz Buyout

Here we go again with another Miami Heat connection, it never fails.

All-star point guard Russell Westbrook has already spoken with the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards about possibly signing with them after a buyout from the Utah Jazz, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Making a Feb. 15 appearance on “NBA Countdown,” Woj reported that the Utah Jazz gave Westbrook and his agent permission to speak with interested teams after a buyout. The Jazz landed Westbrook and his $47.1 million contract before the trade deadline. Woj went on to say that none of the teams are in a rush to sign Westbrook, with both parties “trying to get a sense of what a role would look like.” (RELATED: REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Love Working Out Buyout Deal; Miami Heat Emerges As Top Suitor)

Previous reports have Westbrook preferring my Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls as his top two destinations.

.@wojespn reports that Russell Westbrook has communicated with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat about possible buyout destinations. (via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/CTwVTX00cb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 16, 2023

I’ve already shared my thoughts on the matter:

If I’m the @MiamiHEAT, I’m going all in on @russwest44 and @KevinLove. I want all-out aggression, no pussy-footing around from my Heat where we’re “rumored” to be involved with every player, just to do nothing. Here’s my latest from the @DailyCaller: https://t.co/swDdPiKMTi — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) February 16, 2023

My Miami Heat are going into NBA All-Star Weekend dangling on to playoff life, and with our championship culture, it’s completely inexcusable. Letting players like Mikal Bridges drop 45 points on us is completely inexcusable.

Mikal Bridges scored 45 points off of 17-24 shooting. The level of ass that makes us look like is completely inexcusable. What a garbage loss. @MiamiHEAT — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) February 16, 2023

Pull the trigger, Pat Riley — Russell Westbrook AND Kevin Love. BOTH of them.