Editorial

REPORT: Russell Westbrook Considering Heat, Clippers, Bulls, Wizards To Potentially Sign With After Jazz Buyout

BLOG
Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

Here we go again with another Miami Heat connection, it never fails.

All-star point guard Russell Westbrook has already spoken with the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards about possibly signing with them after a buyout from the Utah Jazz, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Making a Feb. 15 appearance on “NBA Countdown,” Woj reported that the Utah Jazz gave Westbrook and his agent permission to speak with interested teams after a buyout. The Jazz landed Westbrook and his $47.1 million contract before the trade deadline. Woj went on to say that none of the teams are in a rush to sign Westbrook, with both parties “trying to get a sense of what a role would look like.” (RELATED: REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Love Working Out Buyout Deal; Miami Heat Emerges As Top Suitor)

Previous reports have Westbrook preferring my Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls as his top two destinations.

I’ve already shared my thoughts on the matter:

My Miami Heat are going into NBA All-Star Weekend dangling on to playoff life, and with our championship culture, it’s completely inexcusable. Letting players like Mikal Bridges drop 45 points on us is completely inexcusable.

Pull the trigger, Pat Riley — Russell Westbrook AND Kevin Love. BOTH of them.