‘They Won’t Protect You’: Tucker Carlson Takes On Dem Push For Gun Control

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out Democratic Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan Thursday for pushing gun control and mocking prayer.

“’People of prayer are idiots. I’m the only god here. Bow down before me. You can no longer defend yourselves, only I have the right to defend your life.’ Think about that for a minute. It’s not a reassuring message really,” Carlson, an honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation’s board, said regarding comments by Newsom. “Anyone who strips you of your basic God-given right to self-defense is probably not your friend and anyone who does it in a moment of chaos like the ones we’re living through, chaos that people like Gavin Newsom caused on purpose, anyone who does that is probably your blood enemy.” (RELATED: ‘Disarming You Is The Point’: Tucker Slams Biden’s Gun Control Speech)

Carlson’s comments came following Democrats’ demands for new gun control legislation following a shooting at Michigan State University that left three dead and five wounded. President Joe Biden called for renewing a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms in the wake of the shooting, even though the suspect appeared to use a handgun in the attack.

WATCH:

Whitmer also called for more gun control laws in the aftermath of the shooting, Carlson noted.

“Another low-IQ plastic surgery disaster lecturing us about things she has no understanding of. So laugh at Gretchen Whitmer if you will, but then think about what she’s saying. She’s mocking prayer. Really? Now that you mention it Gretchen Whitmer, we might use a little prayer right now,” Carlson said.

“Prayers work better than equity, prayers are safer than Norfolk Southern, prayers are more comforting than Kamala Harris’ laugh,” Carlson continued. “There’s nothing wrong with prayers. What we don’t need any more of is more totalitarian atheists with ill-gotten political power and designs on our life. Got enough of those, including you.”

Carlson then played a clip from a news report about a convenience store clerk who shot a robber that threatened a customer in Arizona.

“We don’t know who anyone in that tape voted for, but we know exactly how they felt as human beings: afraid and alone,” Carlson said. “That’s what happens when the government ceases conducting its most basic duty, which is to protect its citizens, and they won’t. They won’t protect you. They’ve said that out loud, and everybody knows it.”

