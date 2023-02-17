Ron DeSantis To Address Chicago Police Union Amid Rumors Of 2024 Run

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be speaking to Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) in a private event Monday, according to an announcement from the organization.

DeSantis is headlining an event titled “Law and Order for Illinois” open to law enforcement members only, NBC News reported. An invitation on the Chicago FOP website says “Chicago Lodge 7 Members: Governor Ron DeSantis would appreciate your support at an event on Monday, February 20 to Back the Blue!”

The event will take place at an undisclosed location in Elmhurst, a suburb of Chicago. Registrants will receive the location 48 hours before the event. (RELATED: DeSantis Responds To Reporter Asking If He’s Running For President)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing a contested reelection campaign against a slate of Democratic candidates. Paul Vallas, former CEO of Chicago public schools, is narrowly leading the race against Democratic Rep. Chuy Garcia and Lightfoot, according to a mid-February poll from Northwestern University.

Vallas is ahead at 19%, with Garcia at 17%, Lightfoot at 14% and businessman Willie Wilson at 12%, the poll shows. Election day is Feb. 28th and the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff election in April if no candidate obtains a majority.

Vallas has been endorsed by the Chicago FOP, whose president, John Catanzara, is running for reelection himself. Catanzara retired from the Chicago Police Department after drawing criticism for openly supporting former President Donald Trump and allegedly filing false police reports against a supervisor and former Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

DeSantis is widely expected to run for president against Trump and a growing field of Republican candidates. He was reelected against Democrat Charlie Crist by nearly 20 points in November 2022.

DeSantis’ team and the Chicago FOP did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.