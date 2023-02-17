Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker Named Finalists For 2023 Basketball Hall Of Fame Class

Miami is in the mother(bleeping) house!

Three-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, and Dallas Mavericks champion forward Dirk Nowitzki are the headliners for the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Class.

Other big-time names included in the class are San Antonio Spurs multi-champion guard Tony Parker (and his head coach Gregg Popovich) and Pau Gasol, who won back-to-back championships with Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers.

The finalists were announced as a part of NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

Here is the complete list for the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023:

Dwyane Wade

Dirk Nowitzki

Tony Parker

Pau Gasol

Gregg Popovich

Jennifer Azzi

Gary Blair

Becky Hammon

Marian Washington

Gene Bess

David Hixon

Gene Keady

One step closer to his guaranteed spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Congrats @DwyaneWade on being named a finalist in the class of 2023! pic.twitter.com/NVSNlVhutu — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 17, 2023

Dwyane Wade is all I really care about in this class. Don’t get me wrong, I have respect for players like Nowitzki, Parker and Gasol, but growing up as a Miami Heat fan and with Wade as our superstar in my youth, I’ve got a very special connection to Wade.

So many memories with this guy:

Then you have the fact that he’s a little bit of a traitor to the Miami Heat with the Utah Jazz ownership bullshit, especially considering the Heat wanted to bring him on their ownership group — just (bleeping) weird:

But regardless, I’m not going to take this away from him or myself … congratulations, Dwyane Wade. (RELATED: Bishop Montgomery High School’s Christian Jones Taunts LeBron After Hitting Game-Winning Shot Against His Son’s Team)

And thank you, for everything.