Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker Named Finalists For 2023 Basketball Hall Of Fame Class

Miami is in the mother(bleeping) house!
Three-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, and Dallas Mavericks champion forward Dirk Nowitzki are the headliners for the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Class.
Other big-time names included in the class are San Antonio Spurs multi-champion guard Tony Parker (and his head coach Gregg Popovich) and Pau Gasol, who won back-to-back championships with Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers.
The finalists were announced as a part of NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.
Here is the complete list for the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023:
- Dwyane Wade
- Dirk Nowitzki
- Tony Parker
- Pau Gasol
- Gregg Popovich
- Jennifer Azzi
- Gary Blair
- Becky Hammon
- Marian Washington
- Gene Bess
- David Hixon
- Gene Keady
One step closer to his guaranteed spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Dwyane Wade is all I really care about in this class. Don’t get me wrong, I have respect for players like Nowitzki, Parker and Gasol, but growing up as a Miami Heat fan and with Wade as our superstar in my youth, I’ve got a very special connection to Wade.
So many memories with this guy:
Then you have the fact that he’s a little bit of a traitor to the Miami Heat with the Utah Jazz ownership bullshit, especially considering the Heat wanted to bring him on their ownership group — just (bleeping) weird:
But regardless, I’m not going to take this away from him or myself … congratulations, Dwyane Wade. (RELATED: Bishop Montgomery High School’s Christian Jones Taunts LeBron After Hitting Game-Winning Shot Against His Son’s Team)
And thank you, for everything.