‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor In Critical Condition After Medical Incident

Famous actor Tom Sizemore, best known for his role in “Saving Private Ryan” suffered a brain aneurysm in his Los Angeles home Saturday and is currently fighting for his life in the hospital.

Charles Lago, Sizemore’s manager, confirmed the details surrounding the incident, which occurred at roughly 2 am, according to TMZ. Lago said Sizemore collapsed and was unconscious in his residence after suffering from this medical incident. Someone located him and called 911, although the identity of this individual remains unclear, according to TMZ.

Lago reported that Sizemore is in a “bad way.” His chances for a full recovery remain unclear at this time, according to TMZ.

This is being described as a “wait and see situation,” Lago said, according to CNN.

Lago reported that “his family is aware and waiting for updates.”(RELATED: Dr. Dre Reveals He Nearly Died After Suffering Brain Aneurysm)

The 61-year-old actor and Golden Globe nominee has had a long career in Hollywood and his credits include “Black Hawk Down,” “Natural Born Killers,” and “Heat.”

Sizemore has faced a series of personal problems over the years, including drug abuse and various run-ins with the law. He has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance, domestic violence, and a DUI, according to TMZ.