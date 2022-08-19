Dr. Dre Reveals He Nearly Died After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre sat down for a podcast interview with Dolvett Quince and revealed just how close he came to death when he suffered a brain aneurysm in January 2021.

“I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital, and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of Covid,” Dr. Dre said during his interview. “But they allowed my family to come in … what I found out later is they called them up so they can say their last goodbyes, because they thought I was outta here.”

“I didn’t know it was that serious, seeing my mom and my sister and everybody coming into my room,” Dr. Dre said.

He went on to reveal that while he was in the hospital with his family surrounding him, he had no idea that he was hovering on a very fine line between life and death.”Nobody told me, I had no idea,” he said. “That was crazy.”

Dr. Dre then vividly described the intense monitoring of his condition while he was under medical care. “So I’m in the ICU for two weeks. Because of what was going on in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests, basically looking like sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel…” Dr. Dre explained. (RELATED: Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Triggered By Lyrics, Judge Denies Her Restraining Order)

“Every hour for two week I had to wake up and do that,” he said, while describing his exhausting experience.

Quince then asked Dr. Dre if he was tired after being awakened so frequently. “I was tired. As soon as they’d leave I’d try to go to sleep because I knew they were coming back in the next hour.”

The music mogul remained unaware of the dire situation he was facing. “I never felt like I was in trouble. I felt like ‘ok, I’m Just going through procedure and I’m ready to go home,” he said. “I’m hungry. I didn’t eat for two weeks. That was a really crazy experience.”

“I came out of it stronger,” Dr. Dre said.