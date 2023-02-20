World

Body Found In River Identified As Missing Mom Who Vanished Mid-Phone Call

Carson Choate
The body of a missing woman has been located in a river in Lancashire, England, after she disappeared last month in the middle of a phone call.

Nicola Bulley was last seen on Jan. 27 when she was walking her dog by the River Wyre in Saint Michael’s on Wyre. Bulley, a mortgage advisor, had just dropped off her two daughters at school and was on the phone partaking in a work conference, according to CBS News.

Her phone was found on a bench still logged into the call and her dog was running loose near the riverbank, according to CBS News.

In a Monday update, Lancashire police said that a body had been found in the river and was identified as Bulley. (RELATED: Missing 22-Year-Old That Sent Cryptic Text Before Disappearance Found Dead On Train Tracks)

Police also shared a statement from Bulley’s family, thanking the community for their help and support, which they said “has been nothing short of comforting and heart-warming.”

The family was fiercely critical of media coverage of Bulley’s disappearance and said that friends and family members, including Bulley’s father, had been “misquoted and vilified” by the press and public. “This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable this cannot happen to another family,” they said in the statement.

Lancashire police are still investigating Bulley’s death but believe she likely fell into the river, according to CBS. 

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has also expressed her dissatisfaction with Lancashire police and questioned why they published private details about Bulley, including how she had been struggling with alcoholism and perimenopause, The Telegraph reported.