REPORT: Chargers DC Renaldo Hill Joining Dolphins To Take Assistant Job So He Can Re-Unite With Vic Fangio

Holy shit, man. My Miami Dolphins’ defense is going to be so elite next season.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill is leaving the team and reuniting with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, becoming his pass-game coordinator, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Fangio’s top target was Hill, and respecting his ex-boss, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley let Hill leave for Miami to join Fangio’s staff. Staley was Fangio’s outside linebackers coach with the Denver Broncos in 2019.

For the last two seasons, Hill has been the defensive coordinator for the Chargers, and under Fangio at Denver in 2019 and 2020, he was his defensive backs coach.

The Miami Dolphins officially hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator Feb. 15

Boy oh boy, am I loving these power moves that my Miami Dolphins are making.

Like damn, man. Our defense is going to be so good next year. I’ve got expectations of us being elite at this point. We’re loaded on the defensive side of the ball, and then we land the best defensive coordinator in the entire NFL, and now here we are landing another team’s defensive coordinator for an assistant job. (RELATED: DC Defenders Fans Throw Lemons On The Field After Security Takes Their Beer Snake Away) “And when you say Miami, you’re talking Super Bowl!”

Go Phins!