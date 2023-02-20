With layoffs hitting nearly every part of the American economy, one sector’s losses may actually be good news for the rest of the country. Highly-paid, under-worked diversity officers are often the first to go as Big Tech companies and other corporations announce massive layoffs. What’s more ironic, news of these layoffs is coming during Black History Month.
Diversity Officers Pink Slipped Like Never Before During Black History Month
ANALYSIS
(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
Sarah Weaver Social Issues Reporter
