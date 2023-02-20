DeSantis Slams Biden For Visiting Ukraine While Ignoring Southern Border

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday criticized President Joe Biden for his Ukraine war strategy, accusing him of neglecting the U.S.-Mexico border.

DeSantis joined “Fox & Friends” from Staten Island, New York, where he spoke about President Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine. “I think I and many Americans are thinking to ourselves, ‘Ok, he’s very concerned about those borders halfway around the world. He’s not done anything to secure our own board here at home,'” DeSantis said. (RELATED: DeSantis Responds To Nikki Haley Criticism)

WATCH HERE:

“We’ve had millions and millions of people pour in, tens of thousands of Americans dead because of fentanyl, and then of course, we just suffered a national humiliation of having China fly a spy balloon clear across the continental United States. So, we have a lot of problems accumulating here in our own country that he is neglecting,” DeSantis continued.

The Fox & Friends co-hosts followed up with questions about Biden’s objectives in Ukraine and whether America should continue funding Ukraine’s war efforts against Russia.

“They have, effectively, a blank-check policy with no clear strategic objective identified,” DeSantis responded. “So I think it would behoove [the Biden administration] to identify … the strategic objective that they’re trying to achieve. But just saying it’s an open-ended blank check, that is not acceptable.”

The governor also addressed what it would mean for the U.S. if Ukraine were to win in the war against Russia.

“I think it’s important to point out [that] the fear of Russia going into NATO countries and all that, and steamrolling: That has not even come close to happening. I think they’ve shown themselves to be a third-rate military power,” he said.

“I think [Russia has] suffered tremendous, tremendous losses. I’ve got to think the people in Russia are probably disapproving of what’s going on. I don’t think they can speak up about it for obvious reasons. So I think Russia has been really, really wounded here, and I don’t think that they are the same threat to our country — even though they’re hostile — I don’t think they’re on the same level as China,” he concluded.

DeSantis is widely expected to run for president against former President Donald Trump and a growing field of Republican candidates, where Ukraine war funding will likely be a contentious issue.