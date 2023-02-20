EXCLUSIVE: Watchdog Group Announces Lawsuit Against The FTC For Records On Meat Industry Investigation

A watchdog group is announcing a lawsuit against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for records of an investigation into alleged meat price gouging.

In November 2021, the FTC announced an investigation into various industries to see whether market conditions and business practices were worsening supply chain shortages and rising inflation. The Functional Government Initiative (FGI) is suing the FTC because the agency has been unresponsive to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for records into the agency’s meat price probe. (RELATED: Fake Meat Industry Implodes After Years Of Hype)

Today, @FTC announced that it has launched a new Office of Technology, which will increase the FTC’s ability to keep pace with technological challenges in the digital marketplace by supporting the agency’s law enforcement and policy work: https://t.co/N6P38i1Ly4 #tech /1 — FTC (@FTC) February 17, 2023

“On issue after issue, in the face of public scrutiny over whether its own policies bear any fault, the administration’s default position has been to investigate the private sector,” said Peter McGinnis, spokesperson for FGI.

The inflation rate for November 2021 was 6.8%, the highest in 40 years at the time, leading to enhanced public scrutiny of industries with rapidly increasing prices. Lina Khan, chair of the FTC, is an antitrust advocate who has used the agency to aggressively regulate perceived anti-competitive behavior by businesses.

“Instead of engaging with industries in a cooperative way to address our supply chain crisis and rampant inflation, the Biden Administration appears to have weaponized the FTC against the most productive individuals and companies in America. The question now is what special interests are driving this dysfunctional strategy and which industry may be next. FGI intends to find out,” McGinnis continued.

FGI was founded by former Trump administration official and longtime Congressional staffer Christopher Stanley in 2021. The group is dedicated to raising awareness about government dysfunction.

The FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.