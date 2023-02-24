Fan Walks Onto Pitch And Throws Punch At Sevilla’s Marko Dmitrović, Embarrassingly Bounces Right Off Him

This dude completely embarrassed himself, and that’s an understatement.

During a Feb. 23 Europa League soccer game between PSV Eindhoven and Sevilla at the former’s PSV Stadium, a fan actually ran onto the pitch and had the audacity to throw a punch at Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović. However, the fan hilariously and embarrassingly bounced right off of Dmitrović after landing his punch (with no effect). The goalkeeper then proceeded to take him down.

A small skirmish took place until a group of PSV and Sevilla players separated the two. Afterwards, security escorted the fan off the pitch while Dmitrović was allowed to continue play.

PSV won the game, 2-0.

Na partida entre PSV 🇳🇱 x 🇪🇸 Sevilla um torcedor invadiu o campo e partiu pra cima do goleiro do Sevilla. Mas parece que além de defender o gol, ele manja de imobilização. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AfM1WNI3EP — Ritmo de Torcida (@ritmodetorcida) February 23, 2023

Holy cow, man. If you’re going to have the balls to walk on the pitch and swing at a player, at least make it worth it, because you know you’re about to get arrested and serve some kind of punishment.

This guy, not only is he going to get in trouble with police, but he also has to deal with the massive embarrassment of him literally bouncing off of somebody after trying to punch him — not to mention the incident going viral. And now he has to live with that video over his head forever. (RELATED: REPORT: Jeff Bezos Hires Firm For Potential Purchase Of Washington Commanders)

What a shit life lies ahead for that clown.