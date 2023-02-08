WWE Announces SummerSlam Will Be Held In Detroit

Shoutout to Detroit!

WWE has announced it is bringing one of its “Big 4” pay-per-views, SummerSlam, to Detroit’s Ford Field Aug. 5 — the home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions. And not just that, but it’s guaranteed to be one of the sports entertainment giant’s biggest area events.

The last time WWE held an event at Ford Field was back in 2007, at WrestleMania 23. A whopping 80,103 fans packed the stadium, which set a record-high attendance for the venue and also became the wrestling company’s seventh-biggest event ever.

Tickets go on sale April 14 via Ticketmaster channels for the downtown Detroit event, with pre-sale information available on WWE’s official website. For those not in attendance, the event will be available for streaming on Peacock.

Detroit is one of those cities I can’t help but love.

It’s like Philadelphia: You guys know how much I love Philly. I just love that gritty working-class attitude both Philadelphia and Detroit in particular have, so I can’t help but be happy with WWE’s selection of Motown.

I mean, seriously, how can you not love this shit?

Just a gritty city, man. I can’t help but love it.

And after last year, you know it’s is going to be live as hell, being in the Mo.

I still can’t get over how crazy that was. (RELATED: WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Hits All-Time Record Ratings And Attendance Figures)

And now on to Detroit! Shoutout to the 313!