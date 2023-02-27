‘My Baby’s Heart Had Stopped’: Jessa Duggar Fires Back After Leftists Say Her Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Jessa Duggar Seewald fired back at pro-abortion leftists who claimed that a post-miscarriage procedure she received was an abortion in an Instagram post Monday.

Seewald posted a video on her YouTube channel Friday, detailing how she had lost her fifth pregnancy over the holiday season. Eleven weeks into her pregnancy, Seewald saw a doctor after experiencing a brief period of spotting.

“I was just in complete shock,” Seewald said, recounting how she felt after a technician told her the baby wouldn’t make it. “I didn’t even have words. I just immediately started crying. And I was so, so thankful in that moment that I had not gone to the appointment by myself because I almost did. And Ben was there, and he put his arms around me.”

Pro-abortion leftists were quick to call Seewald’s miscarriage an abortion, claiming that the D & C medical procedure, which clears the womb after a baby dies to prevent infection, was an abortion. The claim is a popular one among abortion advocates who say that restrictions on abortion will prevent women from seeking life saving care. (RELATED: Abortion Groups Propose Constitutional Amendment In Ohio)

“To be clear this is a member of one of the most famous vocally anti-abortion families……admitting she got an abortion……,” Josie Duffy Rice, a writer and commentator, said on Twitter.

“Healthcare for me but not for thee,” Qasim Rashid, a human rights lawyer, said.

Multiple media outlets also piled on the narrative that Seewald had had an abortion.

“Jessa Duggar Seewald Had an Abortion, Even If She Won’t Say the Word,” Jezebel wrote of the tragedy.

“Jessa Duggar Reveals She Had a Life-Saving Abortion in Emotional New Video,” a Parade headline read.

“Women have D&Cs for many reasons, not all of which involve killing a live human being,” Seewald wrote on her Instagram story. “The ultrasound revealed that I had a missed miscarriage. My baby’s heart had stopped beating 3 weeks before I had a D&C.”

“There’s a world of difference between someone dying and someone being killed,” Seewald continued. “To equate one to the other — and to a mother grieving the loss of her baby no less — is severely distasteful.”

“There is a world of difference between a mortician and a murderer. Even a child understands the difference between the two,” she added.