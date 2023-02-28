REPORT: Free Speech Activist Poses ‘Elevated Risk’ Because Her Last Name Is Trump, University Says

Free speech activist Cherise Trump poses an “elevated risk” for “disruption” because of her last name, Trinity University administrators reportedly told a group of campus conservatives.

Trump was invited to speak at the university by the Young Conservatives of Texas because of her organization’s work defending the First Amendment rights of college students, the Washington Free Beacon reported. (RELATED: ‘I Was Pleased’: Republican Attorneys General Optimistic SCOTUS Will Rule In Their Favor In Student Loan Case)

Cherise Trump is the executive director of a free speech group—and is not related to Donald Trump in any way. But one college is nonetheless demanding that she purchase event insurance before setting foot on campus, citing her name as a security threat. 🧵https://t.co/lb00yDbCQx — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) February 28, 2023

Trinity University’s Director of Risk Management Jennifer Adamo warned them of a heightened risk because “there is potential for others to mistakenly believe that Cherise Trump is related to Donald Trump,” according to an email published by the outlet.

The school reportedly requested Trump purchase liability insurance ahead of her March 3 speech. She ended up paying $76 for an insurance plan to protect her event from student protestors, the outlet noted.

“Trinity should be fostering a campus environment that encourages its students to hear differing ideas without turning to mob violence,” Trump told the Free Beacon. “Not only does this show that the university has little faith in its students’ ability to use the internet, it also coddles and shields students from opposing viewpoints.”

A Trinity spokesperson said the university requested Trump purchase insurance because Young Conservatives of Texas listed protests as a risk on its event form. The student group also indicated on the form there was no chance of a violent disturbance to the event, emails reviewed by the Free Beacon show.

Young Conservatives of Texas were not advised to purchase insurance for events on topics such as critical race theory and immigration, the group’s president said in an email to the Free Beacon.