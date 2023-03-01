Florida Sheriff’s Interview Interrupted After He Gets Caught Up In High-Speed Chase On-Air

Volusia County, Florida, Sheriff Mike Chitwood was beginning a local radio interview on Wednesday when he got caught up in a high speed chase on I-95.

Chitwood and a group of police officers quickly caught a suspect who allegedly stole a pickup truck and tried to get away, newly released footage shows. Moments earlier, Chitwood began speaking with Drew Garabo of 102.5 The Bone for an interview. Chitwood was planning on discussing his condemnation of a neo-Nazi hate group in Volusia County with Garabo and his co-host, CBS reported. (RELATED: ‘These Scumbags Came To The Wrong County’: Florida Sheriff Responds To Antisemitic Incidents)

When the hosts attempted to bring Chitwood on to begin the interview, they immediately noticed something unusual was going on. They could hear Chitwood’s radio commands and sirens in the background as the sheriff called in for his interview.

The suspect, 22-year-old Seth Potter, is being held without bond for charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to obey lawful orders and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, CBS noted. Police said they found a loaded gun in the stolen truck, local ABC affiliate WPLG reported.

Potter allegedly tried to evade a traffic stop by Florida highway patrol by driving 117 miles per hour while swerving around lanes on the interstate, CBS reported. He allegedly attempted to hit a police officer with the vehicle. The officer reacted by diving away for his own safety.

Chitwood later said he was at the next exit Potter was allegedly heading towards, causing him to get involved with the chase.