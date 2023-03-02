NFL Franchise Charges Players To Eat Meals At Their Facility, And It’s Utterly Embarrassing

The NFL Players Association found that the Arizona Cardinals had some of the worst working conditions in the league last year, following a confidential survey from the players.

In the first ever club report cards published Wednesday, the Cardinals were found to have the worst ranked weight room in the NFL, according to Pro Football Talk. Some Arizona’s players believe, according to the survey, that it is a safety hazard to just walk around their weight room due to some of the floorboards peeling up and the ground being uneven.

Along with their hazardous fitness center, it was revealed in the Cardinals’ report card that their locker room was small, old, and in of new renovations. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Fire Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury After 4-13 Season)

To make matters worse, Cardinals’ players reported how they get deducted money from their paychecks each time they get a meal at their facility. The NFLPA said that they were the only team in the league who does this.

#Cardinals were the only NFL team that to charge their players for meals that they ate at the facility during the offseason. And they received an F- for their food quality. pic.twitter.com/jigIUje5lA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 2, 2023

Some of the revelations found from this survey really pulled the curtain back on the Cardinals organization as a whole.

For the Cardinals to be charging money away from their players’ checks who are hungry and in need of some food is unprofessional. It’s stuff like this that make them one of the more historically bad franchises in NFL history.

And how are Cardinals players supposed to get better and stronger when they have to keep their heads on a swivel just to get a solid workout in? For their floors to be uneven and peeling as a multi-billion-dollar organization is ridiculous.

For the Cardinals’ owner, Michael Bidwill, to not be investing more into the day-to-day functions within his football team is preposterous. With his leadership, NO WONDER why Arizona has only won one playoff game in the last 13 years.

If I were an NFL free-agent, I would think twice about joining this team.