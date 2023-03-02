House Ethics Committee Announces Investigation Into George Santos

A House Ethics subcommittee will investigate Republican New York Rep. George Santos for alleged campaign finance violations, it announced Thursday.

“The Investigative Subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office,” the committee said in a statement.

Ethics Committee chairman Dave Joyce of Ohio will chair the subcommittee, with Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild serving as ranking member. Republican Florida Rep. John Rutherford and Democratic Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey will also serve on the subcommittee.

NEW: House Ethics Cmte votes to investigate GOP Rep. George Santos pic.twitter.com/m7ITq7vrfJ — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) March 2, 2023

Santos, who won a shock victory in New York’s Third District, has admitted to fabricating large portions of his backstory. He falsely claimed to have graduated from Baruch College and New York University, and lied about working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Reporters and ethics experts have also raised questions about his campaign finance filings, which they allege to have been structured to avoid disclosing certain purchases. Others have questioned the source of his campaign funds.

Santos has also falsely claimed to be descended from Holocaust survivors, and fabricated Jewish ancestry.

Other New York congressional Republicans have called on Santos to resign, as have local officials. Santos has stepped down from his committees, although he is refusing to resign and party leadership is not pushing him out. (RELATED: George Santos Accused Of Defrauding Amish Farmer)

Derek Myers, who described himself as a volunteer in Santos’ office, accused the congressman of sexual harassment in late January. He alleged in a complaint that Santos asked if he was active on the gay dating app Grindr, and touched his groin. Santos has denied those claims.

Santos’ office said in a statement that he “is fully cooperating” with the investigation, and would not be commenting further on the matter.