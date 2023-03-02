Father Of Five Mysteriously Disappears During Work Trip

A Georgia husband and father of five mysteriously disappeared in late February during a work trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Nathan Millard, 42, was only supposed to be in Baton Rouge for a brief 24-hour work visit on the last Wednesday in February, but hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to 11Alive, a local NBC affiliate. Prior to his disappearance, Millard reportedly attended a local basketball game and then went to the pub with one of the clients from his company, Advanced Construction.

He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, a black shirt, and blue jeans, according to a post from Baton Rouge Police Department.

“My mind has been going nonstop, but I can’t let my mind torture me, and I’m just turning it over to God and prayer, prayer, prayer, staying positive,” his wife Amber Millard told the outlet. “He’s a loved man, a great man and we need him, we want him home.”

The couple share five children together. Two are teenage boys from Millard’s previous marriage, his two step-sons and a 7-year-old he shares with his wife, 11Alive continued.

Their last contact was a brief FaceTime call from the game so he could show his wife his seats. He then went to Happy’s Irish Pub in Downtown Baton Rouge, roughly a block away from the hotel he was staying at. From what his wife understands, Millard left the pub while his client closed out the tab. That was reportedly the last time he was seen.

Millard was due to meet with clients at his job site the next day. When he didn’t turn up to the 8:00 a.m. appointment, the clients contacted the police roughly an hour later requesting a welfare check on his room. Hotel staff said that it appeared no one slept in the room he’d booked for the trip. (RELATED: Rapper Theophilus London Found In Los Angeles After Going Missing In July)

His cell phone was reportedly recovered four blocks away from the hotel. One of his cards was used as recently as Saturday, which his wife has since frozen. Security footage from the myriad cameras in Downtown Baton Rouge has yet to be surveyed. Police have interviewed one person in connection to the disappearance, the New York Post noted.