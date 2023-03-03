CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt Says She Gave Birth In Home Bathroom In ‘Sudden Labor’

CNN’s Kasie Hunt welcomed her second child on Wednesday in what she called a “sudden labor” that took place in her bathroom, according to People Magazine.

Hunt, 37, and her husband Matthew Mario Rivera welcomed their daughter Grey Hunt Rivera on Wednesday, according to People Magazine. The couple revealed that Grey was born at home “after 13 minutes of sudden labor.”

“Grey is already showing us her independent streak,” the couple told People Magazine. “We were expecting her to arrive via a scheduled C-section on Thursday morning. She had other plans!”

“Grey was born at home, early Wednesday morning, after 13 minutes of sudden labor — before there was even time to call the paramedics. Dad sprang into action and delivered baby Grey on the bathroom floor.” (RELATED: Ed Sheeran Reveals His Wife Was Diagnosed With A Tumor During Pregnancy)

In personal news, as they say — @rivera & I are thrilled to welcome our daughter Grey to the world. Though let’s be honest, she welcomed herself! Thank you 🙏🏻 🙏🏻🙏🏻 to @dcfireems, we would have been completely lost without you https://t.co/aZStPeOzER pic.twitter.com/1fQMwp4vR3 — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 3, 2023

“We are so grateful to the 911 operators and the DC Fire & EMS team. Step-by-step, they talked us through the incredibly intense moments right after she was born and as she took her first breaths,” the couple reportedly said. “Thank you to the firefighters and paramedics on the scene who treated mom and baby at home and then brought us safely to Sibley Hospital in Washington. It’s a day we’ll never forget!”

The couple are also parents to 3 1/2 year old Mars.

Hunt and Rivera were married in 2017 after meeting while working at NBC News.