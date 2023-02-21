Famous Rapper Da Brat Pregnant At Age 48

Famous Rapper Da Brat announced her pregnancy at the age of 48 on Tuesday.

An image of the rapper was featured in a post issued by People, and showed Da Brat posing with her baby bump on full display with a buttoned-down dress shirt hanging loosely at her side. She accented her outfit with a hat.

“Da Brat is ready to reveal Da Bump! 🍼 ” was written as the caption to the image. “The hit ‘Funkdafied’ rapper and wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart are expecting a baby,” People wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

The rapper weighed in on her pregnancy and the new life that she is about to embark on.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Da Brat said.

She went on to admit that there have been some eye-opening moments that have come along with being pregnant later in life. “There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40,” Da Brat told People. (RELATED: Rihanna’s Reps Confirm Her Pregnancy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesseca Harris-Dupart (@darealbbjudy)

The photograph was taken by celebrity photographer Derek Blanks” and included a gangsta motif that tied in perfectly with Da Brat’s image in the music industry, according to TMZ.

Da Brat and Harris-Dupart share Judy’s three-children together. They reportedly chose an anonymous donor for this pregnancy and will be telling the tale of their journey on the upcoming season three of their WE TV series “Brat Loves Judy,” according to TMZ.

Da Brat made history as the first female rapper to go platinum in 1994 with her debut album “Funkdafied.”