Schumer Begs Rupert Murdoch To Kick Tucker Carlson Off Air Because ‘Democracy Depends On It’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Fox News to pull Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson from air over his release of Jan. 6 footage.

Carlson released never before seen footage Monday night from the Capitol riot after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy gave him more than 40,000 hours of footage. Some footage showed Officer Brian Sicknick walking around the Capitol allegedly after he engaged with rioters, while other footage showed Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley leaving the Capitol building.

Schumer said Carlson manipulated his audience.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen an actor treat the American people and American democracy with such disdain,” Schumer said. “And he’s going to come back tonight with another segment. Fox News should tell him not to.”

Schumer then argued kicking Carlson off air was necessary to preserve democracy.

“These lies continue tonight, Robert Murdock, who has admitted they were lies and said he regretted it, has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight, now that he’s seen how he has perverted and slimed the truth, and from letting him go on again and again and again,” Schumer said. “Not because their views deserve such opprobrium, but because our democracy depends on it.”

Schumer: “Rupert Murdoch has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight [and] from letting him go on again and again and again [because] our democracy depends on it.” pic.twitter.com/uld6eaCl3C — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2023

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Carlson’s release of the footage on Tuesday as well, holding up an internal letter from U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger that slammed Carlson’s release.

“With regard to the presentation on Fox News last night, I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the chief of Capitol Police about what happened on January 6,” McConnell said, saying he was concerned about the depiction of events.