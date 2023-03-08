Elon Musk Apologizes To Fired Twitter Employee After Beefing Online

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has apologized to a former Twitter employee after a heated exchange on the social media platform, the BBC reported.

Halli Thorleifsson originally tweeted at Musk saying, “Your head of HR is not able to confirm if i am employed or not”

Musk responded with a question, asking, “What work have you been doing?”

Following a further trade of questions and responses between the two, Mr Thorleifsson then reportedly received an email confirming that he had been sacked from the company, according to the BBC. (RELATED: Elon Musk Fires Even More Twitter Employees)

On Tuesday, the social media chief tweeted, “He’s the worst, sorry.” Shortly after, Musk deleted the tweet.

Dear @elonmusk 👋 9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You’ve not answered my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you’ll answer me here? — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 6, 2023

Musk then visited the platform again later that day. In a turnaround, he issued an apology to Mr Thorleifsson stating: “I would like to apologise to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation. It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful.”

Mr Thorleifsson told the BBC on Monday that he could not get an answer from the HR department at Twitter regarding his dismissal from the company.

“My theory is they made a mistake and are now looking for anything they can find to make this a “for cause” firing to avoid having to fulfil their contractual obligations,”

Elon Musk said that Mr Thorleifsson was considering returning to the social media giant. The BBC has not been able to reach Thorliffson since the apology to confirm this.