Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Kids Get Official Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children have officially been given the royal titles of “Prince” and “Princess,” and are now officially tied to the throne.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled the royal news when confirming details surrounding Lilibet’s baptism. “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet was christened on Friday, March 3 by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” the source said to People. This is the first time she has been referenced by her official title.

Harry and Meghan no longer have royal duties but their children do have royal titles.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” the spokesperson said. “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

The titles will reportedly be referenced in formal settings but are not intended for daily use, according to People.

The shift is a result of Harry’s father, King Charles taking his reign as the king, which in turn classifies his grandchildren as princes and princesses, including three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet. (RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Be Questioned In Defamation Case)

Buckingham has reportedly agreed to update its website to reflect the official titles bestowed upon the couple’s young children, according to TMZ.

The baptism has become the first reference point in which the children’s new titles were used, however Charles, Camilla, William and Kate were reportedly missing from the christening. They were all reportedly extended an invite to the milestone moment, but did not attend, according to TMZ.