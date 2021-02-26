Prince Harry Finally Reveals Son Archie’s First Word And It’s Not Mom Or Dad

Prince Harry has finally revealed his son Archie Harrison’s first word—it wasn’t mom or dad.

The member of the royal family said his one-year-old son is “hysterical” and noted how fast he’s growing up during a surprise appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The two chatted on top of a double-decker bus in a video published Friday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Enjoying New Life: ‘A Weight Has Been Lifted,’ Friend Says)

“He’s got the most amazing personality, he’s already putting three, four words together,” Harry said. “he’s [Archie’s] already singing songs.”

WATCH:

Corden asked what Archie’s first word was and, like a proud dad, Harry replied, “Crocodile – three syllables.”

“That’s a big word,” an impressed Corden responded.

Harry then opened up to Corden about his new life with Archie and his wife, Meghan Markle.

“Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie,” Harry explained. “So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful like organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it.”

“Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says ‘waffle,'” Harry continued.

The conversation between the two is the number one video trending on YouTube with more than 2.6 million views at the time of this publication.

Prince Harry and Markle recently surprised an online poetry class for Black History Month. The couple also plans on having another child, as previously reported.