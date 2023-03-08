Woman Claims She Was ‘Dreaming’ While Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend 19 Times: Court Docs

A Wisconsin woman claimed she was having a “dream” when she stabbed her ex-boyfriend 19 times in February, court documents released Monday show.

Morgan Lund, 21, who reportedly has a history of abuse, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide, according to the New York Post (NYP). Lund is accused of trying to murder her currently unidentified ex-boyfriend, with whom she allegedly shares a child.

Lund said she woke up at around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 18 and took her child into the living room, where her ex was asleep, according to the court documents. She put the child in the playpen and returned to bed. “She had a muddled memory of something that might have been a dream, or her imagination, but she thought [victim] was yelling at their daughter,” the documents read.

Lund then stabbed her ex with a pair of scissors, only stopping when he woke up and managed to fight her off, according to the court documents. She was found coated in blood at the couple’s home in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, at around 8 a.m. She was applying pressure to her ex’s wounds when the police arrived, reportedly telling them she “thought she saw something” when she attacked, and was worried there was “something wrong with [her] head.”

Lund claimed she saw a strange phenomenon for six months prior to the murder. She described the alleged phenomenon as a dark, non-human figure that was attacking her ex, the court documents continued. She attempted to stop the figure by stabbing it with a pair of scissors but was actually stabbing her ex, according to the filing. (RELATED: Authorities Charge Ex-Husband, Relatives With Murder After Police Say They Found Parts Of Dismembered Model’s Body)

Lund allegedly stabbed her ex across his back, face, chest, shoulders and hands. Apparently this was not the first time Lund was abusive with her ex, as he claimed she hit him on several occasions. “He stated they argue on a daily basis, but [he] shuts the argument down because he does not want to be involved with her any longer. She has threatened him in the past, but has never threatened to kill him as far as he is aware,” according to the documents.

She continues to claim that “she did not know what was happening, she had a dream.” Lund is being held on a $250,000 bond.