REPORT: National Archives Seized Nine Boxes Of Biden Documents From Attorney’s Office

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) seized nine boxes of documents from President Joe Biden’s attorney’s Boston office in November but has yet to review them, Fox News reported Thursday.

NARA disclosed that the documents were taken from attorney Patrick Moore’s office on Nov. 9, Fox News reported, citing a response letter to Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

Moore had reportedly shipped the boxes of documents to his Boston office from the Penn Biden Center — a think tank where Biden held an office — before he discovered the initial trove of the president’s classified documents on Nov. 2, according to Fox News.

NARA learned that Moore had reportedly transferred some of the documents to Boston on Nov. 3 and notified the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Inspector General the following day about the movement of the documents, according to the outlet.

The documents were then reportedly secured in the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston but NARA has yet to review them, Fox News noted.

“When NARA [National Archives and Records Administration] contacted President Biden’s personal counsel on November 3, 2022, to arrange to pick up boxes from the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., they informed NARA that Mr. Moore had moved other boxes from the Penn Biden Center to Mr. Moore’s law firm in Boston,” the letter to Johnson and Grassley states, according to the outlet.

The FBI conducted a search of the Penn Biden center in mid November after classified documents were found at the think tank, CBS reported. (RELATED: FBI Searched Biden’s Think Tank After Discovery Of Classified Docs: REPORT)

Additional documents were found at Biden’s Delaware residences on Dec. 20, Jan. 11, Jan. 12 and Jan. 20 following searches by his lawyers and the DOJ.

The president has said that he was “surprised” by the discovery of the documents and that he does not know what they contain.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel in January to investigate whether Biden mishandled classified documents and the investigation is ongoing.