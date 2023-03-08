‘View’ Co-Hosts Urge DOJ To Investigate ‘A Whole Bunch Of Stuff’ About Fox News

Co-hosts on “The View” urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to “look through a whole bunch of stuff” at Fox News Wednesday in response to Fox News host Tucker Carlson airing footage of the Capitol riot.

Carlson, a Daily Caller co-founder and honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation board, aired footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building that he said “demolishes” an “insurrection” narrative pushed by the Jan. 6 select committee created by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (RELATED: Karine Jean-Pierre Doubles Down On Claim That Capital Riots ‘Cost Police Officers Their Lives’)

WATCH:

“I was saying earlier, you can make a mistake and say something and it happens, but then people say it wasn’t right. But you knew, you knew, you knew,” Whoopi Goldberg said about Carlson. “You know people are still listening to you and you’re still lying. I hope the DOJ looks through a whole bunch of stuff.”

“Is Merrick Garland listening?” co-host Sunny Hostin, a former prosecutor, added, referring to the attorney general.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York demanded Tuesday that Fox News Chairman Rupert Murdoch stop Carlson from releasing further video of the riot. Carlson later called out Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mitt Romney of Utah for siding with Schumer.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy provided Carlson access to over 41,000 hours of video footage of the riot, Axios reported. Previous reports indicated that the amount of footage that existed was 14,000 hours.

