Gene Hackman Spotted For First Time In Years

Gene Hackman was seen doing yard work Sunday at his ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The 93-year-old, two-time Oscar winner shoveled at his home, the New York Post reported, and earlier that day, he ordered a chicken sandwich at a Wendy’s and at the meal before pumping gas nearby. (RELATED: Wendy’s Cashier Caught On Video Knocking Out Elderly Customer)

New photos of Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman have been released. He is currently 93-years-old. These are the first photos of him in years. pic.twitter.com/5pn1wXN81w — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 8, 2023

The last time Hackman was seen on-screen was in the 2004 comedy “Welcome to Mooseport.” Hackman also appeared in “Superman,” “Hoosiers,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “The French Connection” and “The Conversation.”

Hackman doesn’t rewatch his own films and hasn’t seen “The French Connection” since 1971, he told The New York Post in 2021.

“[I] haven’t seen the film since the first screening in a dark, tiny viewing room in a post-production company’s facility 50 years ago,” he said.

“Filmmaking has always been risky—both physically and emotionally—but I do choose to consider that film a moment in a checkered career of hits and misses,” he said.

“The film certainly helped me in my career, and I am grateful for that,” he added.

Hackman, a father of three, lives in New Mexico with his wife, Betsy Arakawa.