White House Budget Requests $3 Billion ‘To Advance Gender Equity’ Around The World

The White House budget for 2024 proposes $3 billion “to advance gender equity” around the world, according to a proposal released Thursday.

One subheading of the budget proposal details how the administration will advance "gender equity and equality around the world."

“The administration remains steadfast in its commitment to invest in opportunities for women and girls and support the needs of marginalized communities, including the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex community,” the budget reads. “Reflective of that commitment, the Budget requests more than $3 billion to advance gender equity and equality across a broad range of sectors.”

What’s in Biden’s budget? $150 million for illegal immigrant’s legal fees $3 BILLION to “advance gender equity” $10.9 BILLION for US “global health leadership” — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) March 9, 2023

The budget proposal also funded sex change surgeries and hormones for veterans, years after a 20-year ban on sex change operations was lifted by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Recognizing the diversity of America’s veterans, the Administration is also taking action to advance equity across veterans’ services,” the budget said. “In addition to ending the ban on transgender service, the Administration is committed to providing gender affirming care to the Nation’s veterans — and last year, the VA announced that it was extending survivor benefits to certain survivors of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex veterans.”