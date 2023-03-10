Editorial

Home Basketball Team’s Cheerleaders Shake What Their Mamas Gave Them To Distract Opponents

The Taiwan Beer faced off against the Changhua BLL in the Taiwanese Super Basketball League, with the latter's cheerleaders distracting the opponents. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @Sportsville_]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Well … that’s one way to do it, I guess.

The Taiwan Beer (yes, they’re actually called “Beer”) faced off against the Changhua BLL in the Taiwanese Super Basketball League, with the latter having a six-point lead, according to brobible.

At one point during the game, the Beer’s Su Pai-chang was at the free-throw line attempting to chip away at Changhua’s lead, but while trying to concentrate at the line, he had a bit of a tough time trying to do so thanks to a group of cheerleaders. But these weren’t your average cheerleaders … no, no, no … these cheerleaders (known as the “LuxyGirls”) were doing splits and twerking, trying their best to distract Pai-chang.

And you know what?

It worked, with Pai-chang unable to hit his free throw.

And by the way, if you’re curious, here’s a closer look at these “LuxyGirls”:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LuxyGirls (@luxygirlcrew)

Hey … whatever works. Not only are they helping their team win, but they’re also giving some entertainment to the home crowd. I say it’s a win-win with these cheerleaders.

I wonder if the NBA would be interested in adopting this model for their cheerleaders. (RELATED: Charles Barkley Hilariously Trolls Kendrick Perkins After Race-Baiting Comments)

Probably not, but just imagine how something like that would go down.