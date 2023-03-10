Charles Barkley Hilariously Trolls Kendrick Perkins After Race-Baiting Comments

Never change, Chuck. Never change.

Charles Barkley continued to go in on Kendrick Perkins during Thursday night’s edition of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” after Perkins’ race-baiting comments about NBA MVP voting, trolling the ESPN pundit with a hilarious joke.

Perkins has been in hot water this week after implying that white NBA voters were racially biased in their support for already two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, who is white.

.@KendrickPerkins gives his rebuttal to the backlash from @jj_redick for his Nikola Jokić comments 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/20R4K79SQP — First Take (@FirstTake) March 1, 2023

This then led to an on-air clash between Perkins and JJ Redick:

Uh oh, JJ Redick just went on ESPN and accused them of making up racism narratives. Good for Redick. He’s 100% right here. Kendrick Perkins said last week Jokic is getting the MVP because he’s white. pic.twitter.com/F3VhHPShMo — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 7, 2023

Now fast forward to Thursday.

During “Inside the NBA,” Shaquille O’Neal revealed that his pick for the 2022-23 NBA MVP is Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I know they have a lot of talk on who is the MVP,” said O’Neal.

Just shortly after, Barkley chimed in with the most hilarious troll:

“You’re only voting for him because he’s black.”

Shaq: “Giannis is my MVP”

Chuck: “You’re only voting for him because he’s black” pic.twitter.com/tWdDKXm1kW — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 10, 2023

Oh, man … Stuff like this is exactly why I love Charles Barkley so much.

We all know that Kendrick Perkins doesn’t know what he’s talking about here, so the trolling was both hilarious and justified. (RELATED: ‘We Have The Same Drug Guy’: Former UFC Fighter Chael Sonnen Accuses LeBron James Of Using Performance Enhancing Drugs)

Like I said … Never change, Charles. Never change.