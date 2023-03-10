Editorial

Charles Barkley Hilariously Trolls Kendrick Perkins After Race-Baiting Comments

BLOG
Charles Barkley continued to go in on Kendrick Perkins during Thursday night's edition of TNT's "Inside the NBA" after Perkins' race-baiting comments about NBA MVP voting, trolling the ESPN pundit with a hilarious joke. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @cjzero]

[Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @cjzero]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

Never change, Chuck. Never change.

Charles Barkley continued to go in on Kendrick Perkins during Thursday night’s edition of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” after Perkins’ race-baiting comments about NBA MVP voting, trolling the ESPN pundit with a hilarious joke.

Perkins has been in hot water this week after implying that white NBA voters were racially biased in their support for already two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, who is white.

This then led to an on-air clash between Perkins and JJ Redick:

Now fast forward to Thursday.

During “Inside the NBA,” Shaquille O’Neal revealed that his pick for the 2022-23 NBA MVP is Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I know they have a lot of talk on who is the MVP,” said O’Neal.

Just shortly after, Barkley chimed in with the most hilarious troll:

“You’re only voting for him because he’s black.”

Oh, man … Stuff like this is exactly why I love Charles Barkley so much.

We all know that Kendrick Perkins doesn’t know what he’s talking about here, so the trolling was both hilarious and justified. (RELATED: ‘We Have The Same Drug Guy’: Former UFC Fighter Chael Sonnen Accuses LeBron James Of Using Performance Enhancing Drugs)

Like I said … Never change, Charles. Never change.