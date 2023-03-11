Father Allegedly Kills Man With Shovel And Antler For Purportedly Stalking His Infant Daughter

A father in Minnesota allegedly killed a man Wednesday with a shovel and antler after he believed the man previously stalked his infant daughter.

Levi Axtell, 27, turned himself in after allegedly killing Lawrence Scully, according to KARE. He allegedly told officers that he had hit Scully 15 to 20 times with a shovel and “finished him off” with a moose antler.

Levi Axtell, 27, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lawrence V. Scully, 77, who was beaten to death Wednesday at his home in Grand Marais. https://t.co/WPpJfvSlwR — KARE 11 (@kare11) March 11, 2023

Officers arrived to find Scully dead from severe wounds to the head, reported KARE. (RELATED: Father Allegedly Murdered Daughter’s Boyfriend Who Sold Her Into Sex Trafficking Ring, Police Say)

Axtell accused Scully in 2018 of stalking his 22-month-old daughter in his van near Axtell’s daughter’s daycare, KARE reported. Scully was previously convicted in 1979 for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.

Axtell was able to obtain a protection order against Scully in 2018, but it was later dismissed after seven weeks, the outlet reported. He believed that Scully would sexually assault more children following his 1979 conviction.

Axtell is the nephew of former St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, according to KARE.

“I love my nephew and my entire family, a family that has been deeply impacted by this heartbreaking incident,” Todd Axtell said, reported KARE. “I’m also thinking about the amazing Grand Marais community during this difficult time. I have always believed in, and supported, the criminal justice system – a system that will now do what it’s designed to do.”