Biden Tells Comedy Central About Time He Watched Dudes Kissing With His Dad

President Joe Biden recounted on “The Daily Show” Monday the time he watched two men kissing while sitting with his dad.

Biden signed the “Respect for Marriage Act” into law in December, which requires the federal government to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages that are carried out at the state level. Host Kal Penn asked Biden about LGBTQ issues, including same-sex marriage, during the special on Comedy Central.

“My partner, Josh, and I, have been engaged for the last five years, which really only means that every auntie and uncle that I have is beyond disappointed that there has not been a wedding yet,” Penn said. “My question for you, Mr. President, is you codified support for same sex marriage and interracial marriage like ours. I’m curious what your evolution was like on marriage equality, and what the federal government might be able to do to protect LGBTQ Americans, especially trans kids who are dealing with all of these regressive state laws that are popping up right now.”

Biden said he had an “epiphany.”

“I hadn’t thought much about it, to tell you the truth. And I was a senior in high school,” Biden recounted. “And my dad was dropping me off and I was about to get out of the car and I looked to my right and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other. I mean, they gave each other a kiss.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Went From Saying ‘Marriage Is Between A Man And A Woman’ To Advocating For Same-Sex Marriage)

“And then one went, looked like he was headed to the Dupont Building, one looked like he was going to the Hercules Corporation Building. And I’ll never forget, I turned and looked at my dad, he said, ‘Joe, it is simple. They love each other. It is simple.’ I’m not joking, it is simple. They love each other. And it has never been – it has never been – it is just that simple. It doesn’t matter whether it is same-sex or heterosexual couple. You should be able to be married. What is the problem? So listen to your auntie and your uncle. Get married. Do it now, don’t wait,” Biden said.

The “Respect for Marriage Act” does not limit the definition of marriage as occurring between men and women and states “reasonable and sincere people” have diverse beliefs on gender in marriage “based on decent and honorable religious or philosophical premises.”