Stacey Abrams Joins Dark Money-Backed Group Looking To Crack Down On Gas Stoves

Two-time failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is joining an environmental advocacy group that is looking to crack down on gas stoves, according to the group’s website.

Abrams will be joining Rewiring America, a group that aims to electrify homes and appliances and suggests gas stoves can lead to asthma and air pollution, as a senior counsel to implement a “national awareness campaign” that pushes America towards a reliance on electric energy, according to a Rewiring America press release. The left-of-center advocacy group, which works to minimize the use of oil and natural gas, is sponsored by the Windward Fund, a nonprofit managed by liberal “dark money” consulting firm Arabella Advisors. (RELATED: Georgia Democrats Rip Stacey Abrams After Second Failed Campaign: ‘Stacey Must Own Some Of This’)

“Rewiring America anchors our work in how the decisions we make around the kitchen table about the machines we use can save us money, make our homes and communities healthier, and reduce climate-harming emissions,” Rewiring America co-founder and CEO Ari Matusiak said in the release. “Stacey Abrams’ career of public service has hit all these themes and more. She’s a brilliant and visionary organizer who will accelerate our work and expand the audience for the benefits of electrification — the most equity-centered climate strategy we have.”

Abrams will work to assist the organization in connecting Americans and communities to “machines, installers, Inflation Reduction Act incentives, and jobs in the clean energy transition,” according to the release.

“I’m excited to join Rewiring America to share the benefits of electrification and ensure families get their fair share. I look forward to working together as we build the tools that will transform everyday Americans from energy consumers to energy moguls in their own communities,” Abrams said in the release.

The advocacy group first came under fire from Republicans in December 2022 after Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm promoted a Rewiring America study that linked gas stoves to asthma. In January, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that they were considering a nationwide gas stove ban.

The Biden Administration rescinded the idea after much backlash, with Granholm denying the claim, according to Bloomberg.

The founders of Rewiring America, Alex Laskey, Saul Griffith and Ari Matusiak, are behind a litany of wind, solar, electrification and energy efficiency projects, and advocate for policies that benefit those projects, according to Fox News. Some of the projects have resulted in large buyouts or federal funding.

“It’s a shocking amount of money that they’re hauling in with this scheme of theirs,” Institute for Energy Research President Tom Pyle told Fox News. “I call it Big Green Inc. It is literally a business for these guys and they cloak themselves in the mantra of trying to save the planet. But, really, this is just very sophisticated self-dealing.”

Stacey Abrams is joining electrification non-profit Rewiring America pic.twitter.com/dQOAQe3id5 — Matthew Choi (@matthewchoi2018) March 14, 2023

Before joining Rewiring America, Abrams unsuccessfully ran against Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in two back-to-back election cycles. Following the election, Abrams’ campaign owed more than $1 million to vendors. Abrams raised over $100 million during the 2022 election cycle but was still forced to cut off employee pay toward the end of the election.

