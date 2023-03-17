Florida Panthers Score A Whopping Amount Of Record-Setting Goals In The 1st Period Alone

Ahh … I love my Cats.

The Florida Panthers are now the sixth team in the history of the NHL to score seven goals in the first period, doing so Thursday night in an insane 9-5 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

Both the Panthers and Canadiens combined for 10 goals in the opening period, tying an NHL record. The teams also reached 10 goals in the fastest time ever in an NHL game, with Florida landing the 10th goal at the 13:18 mark.

The Panthers also fell just short of tying the franchise record for the amount of goals scored in a game. However, Florida’s seven goals did establish a franchise record for the most scored in a single period.

Everything is happening at FLA Live Arena. The @FlaPanthers (7) established a franchise record for goals in a period, besting April 5, 2000 (6 in P2 vs. BOS).#NHLStats: https://t.co/yGG0q9B7FZ pic.twitter.com/tbNZq3vxtl — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 16, 2023

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN FLORIDA?! 🤯 The @FlaPanthers and @CanadiensMTL combined for ten goals in the opening frame tonight, marking just the third time in NHL history there have been that many goals in a first period.#NHLStats: https://t.co/jUyogkAnbf pic.twitter.com/aPbFftbwjO — NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2023

Fastest 7 goals to begin a game in NHL history Canadiens: March 10, 1951 vs Black Hawks 11:12

Panthers: Thursday vs Canadiens 13:18

Canadiens: March 8, 1922 vs St. Pats 16:00

Canadiens: January 20, 1920 vs St. Pats 16:00 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 16, 2023

Canadiens tie franchise record by allowing 7 goals in the 1st period. Also occurred on January 11, 1938 vs the Montreal Maroons & October 19, 1985 vs the Hartford Whalers — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 16, 2023

Even though I’m a Florida Panthers fan, I personally didn’t watch the game last night. I was like most of America and zoned in on March Madness, but I have the ESPN app on my phone and one of the sets of notifications that I get is about the Cats. And wow … Their scoring was blowing up my phone. It was absolutely insane. (RELATED: Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Claims New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick Scouts For Players With Big Butts)

And made even better with a Panthers victory.