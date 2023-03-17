Editorial

Florida Panthers Score A Whopping Amount Of Record-Setting Goals In The 1st Period Alone

Teammates congratulate Ryan Lomberg #94 of the Florida Panthers after he scored a first period goal against the Montreal Canadiens at the FLA Live Arena on March 16, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida.

Andrew Powell Contributor
Ahh … I love my Cats.

The Florida Panthers are now the sixth team in the history of the NHL to score seven goals in the first period, doing so Thursday night in an insane 9-5 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

Both the Panthers and Canadiens combined for 10 goals in the opening period, tying an NHL record. The teams also reached 10 goals in the fastest time ever in an NHL game, with Florida landing the 10th goal at the 13:18 mark.

The Panthers also fell just short of tying the franchise record for the amount of goals scored in a game. However, Florida’s seven goals did establish a franchise record for the most scored in a single period.

 

Even though I’m a Florida Panthers fan, I personally didn’t watch the game last night. I was like most of America and zoned in on March Madness, but I have the ESPN app on my phone and one of the sets of notifications that I get is about the Cats. And wow … Their scoring was blowing up my phone. It was absolutely insane. (RELATED: Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Claims New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick Scouts For Players With Big Butts)

And made even better with a Panthers victory.