‘So Cowardly’: Minnesota Wild Slammed For Being ‘Homophobic’ After Refusing To Wear LGBTQ+ Jerseys

A detail of the Minnesota Wild logo is seen during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on October 17, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-0. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
The Minnesota Wild celebrated Pride Night for the second time in franchise history Tuesday, but found themselves in hotwater after players didn’t wear LGBTQ+ jerseys that were previously advertised.

Prior to the game against the Calgary Flames, the Wild announced that they had intended to wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys and then would later auction them off. However, the organization decided not to do so just hours before the puck dropped.

As a result, the Wild were slammed with accusations of “homophobia” and other criticisms.

The Minnesota Wild’s move appears to be another chain reaction from Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov, who was the original NHL player who refused to wear LGBTQ+ jerseys and decided to sit out warmups when the team was wearing them back in January.

Provorov‘s decision then led to the New York Rangers opting against Pride uniforms, and just over a week later, the New York Islanders did the same thing because of an “organizational stance.” (RELATED: NHL Reporter Mike Harrington Intimidated A Little Girl And Needs To Be Publicly Shamed For It)

Both of the New York franchises are now joined by the Minnesota Wild.