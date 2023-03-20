Fauci Gets Reamed After Trying To Push Vaccine On DC Resident

A Washington, D.C., resident stunned Dr. Anthony Fauci and Mayor Muriel Bowser after he refused to take the vaccine and alleged the government was running a fear campaign.

Fauci and Boswer visited Anacostia residents to combat vaccine hesitancy when they knocked on the door of one resident who was having none of their vaccine talk.

“The people in America are not settled with the information that’s been given to us right now. So I’m not going to be lining up taking a shot for a vaccination for something that wasn’t clear in the first place and then you all create a shot in miraculous time. It takes years to create a vaccination-” the man said before Bowser and Fauci cut in and began talking over one another.

“Well it used to take years but do you know how many years were invested in this approach? About 20 years of science to get this-” Fauci said before the man once again jumped in.

Dr. Fauci went to the hood to pressure black people to get vaccinated. Little did Fauci know his career would be destroyed the 1st door he knocked on. pic.twitter.com/JKJT5pl8nl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 20, 2023

“20 years is not enough and nine months is definitely not enough for nobody to be taking a vaccination that y’all came up with,” the man said. (RELATED: ‘Do Not Insist On Insisting What I Put In My Body’: Maher, Famous Author Spar Over Vaccines, COVID Policies)

“The only reason we’re talking to you right now as close as we are is because I’ve been vaccinated,” Bowser said. “But if thousands of people like you don’t get vaccinated, you’re going to let this virus continue to percolate in this country and in this world.”

“Something like the common flu then,” the man said before Fauci and Bowser both said it wasn’t the same.

The man then said he would not get vaccinated.

“When you start talking about paying people to get vaccinated, when you start talking about incentivizing things to get people vaccinated, there’s something else going on with that.”

Bowser then got snippy with the man before walking away, with the man shouting back “your campaign is about fear.”