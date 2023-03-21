Former MLB Star Jose Canseco’s Daughter Reportedly Claims Her Family Is ‘Broke’ And That She’s Made All Her Money Modeling

Josie Canseco, daughter of former MLB superstar Jose Canseco, reportedly claimed on social media that her family is broke and that she has always paid her own bills.

“My ‘family money’ was blown by the time I was 6/7 w bankruptcy n I had to work my ass off to not only sustain my ‘family name’ but also pay my bills cause no one paid that shit except me,” the model and former reality television star wrote in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts Monday.

“I’m tired of being categorized when it was very different. I’m beyond grateful because I certainly have been graced with the privilege of being born within a family that earned what they earned but respectfully, the expectation isn’t all what it seems,” the Victoria’s Secret model added, according to Fox News.

Josie claimed she was in debt for years and was making $100 a week at the start of her modeling career, Fox reported.

Jose Canseco was one of the best hitters in all of baseball in his heyday. With the Oakland Athletics he was affectionately dubbed one-half of the “Bash Brothers,” a slugging duo consisting of him and teammate Mark McGwire. Both hitters are in the top 40 all-time for MLB home runs, but the pair has been excluded from the Hall of Fame due to their involvement in the 1990s steroid scandal.

Jose Canseco’s model daughter, Josie is firing away at her critics … insisting she never received a leg up, at least monetarily, from her dad or anyone else in her family. https://t.co/zxf5u3Orf4 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 20, 2023

Canseco earned roughly $45 million in salary over the span of a 17-year career with the Athletics, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Chicago White Sox, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His 2005 book on baseball’s steroid era, “Juiced,” was a New York Times bestseller.