You Deserve To Lose Your American Card If These Hype Videos Don’t Get You Amped For The WBC Championship

You’re about to be real proud to be an American — and if not, I’m going to have to revoke your card.

The United States and Japan will square off for baseball world supremacy in the World Baseball Classic championship Tuesday night, and there are so many dynamics that make this game extremely special.

First, you obviously have the heavyweight (and dream) matchup of the Americans taking on the Japanese in a final, with both nations being historically dominant in the sport of baseball. You have two star teammates taking each other on in the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. All of this is happening in the middle of March Madness, creating even more madness here in this beautiful month. And it’s taking place in the beautiful city of Miami.

With Japan, they’re two-time champions of the World Baseball Classic, having won the first two tournaments. The United States is coming into the game as the defending champions, now making their second straight title game in an attempt to repeat.

Oh yes, ladies and gentlemen. The stars have aligned for an extraordinary evening.

And for us Americans, it’s time to get hyped:

The last one was my favorite. I absolutely love the “Moneyball” reference.

I’m sorry, but if these videos don’t get you hyped up for the World Baseball Classic championship game against powerhouse Japan, then you deserve to lose your American card. (RELATED: Watch (And Listen) To The Japanese Go Absolutely Berserk After Getting Walk-Off Win To Send Them To WBC Championship)

We’re so close to baseball world supremacy (again), and as for me personally: I want it bad.

U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!