Car Flips Into Highway Work Zone, Kills 6 Near Baltimore

Maryland State Police are investigating after a car flipped into a highway work zone on Wednesday, killing six construction workers.

Lisa Adrienna Lea (54) was changing lanes on the inner loop of I-695 near Baltimore when her Acura clipped the front panel of a Volkswagen driven by 20-year-old Melachi Brown, according to a press release from the Maryland State Police. A preliminary investigation has determined that when Lea clipped Brown’s vehicle it caused her to lose control of her car, sending it “traveling in between temporary placed jersey walls, striking multiple construction workers before overturning,” another release from the Maryland State Police announced.

#UDPATE State Police Identify Drivers Of Two Vehicles Involved In I-695 Crash. FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/nOSAYPkkyi pic.twitter.com/aPPtn8cgc9 — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 23, 2023



Emergency personnel were called to the scene where six highway construction workers were pronounced dead, the release stated. Their identities have been withheld pending notification of their families. (RELATED: Gas Tanker Explodes On Maryland Highway, Killing One)

Lea was transported by ambulance to a trauma center for injuries she sustained in the accident. Brown did not report any injuries to emergency responders, according to the release.

“On behalf of all the residents of Baltimore County, we offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today’s tragic crash and my prayers remain with those injured in this horrific incident,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski tweeted of the accident.

His sentiments were echoed by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore, who assured that his office was in touch with local authorities and would continue to monitor the situation. “My heart goes out to the victims and the families affected by the tragic crash,” he stated.

Charges related to the accident are pending as the investigation continues and will be brought after consultation with the Baltimore County State Attorney, the release stated.