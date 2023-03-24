Huge Proportion Of ‘Trans’ Adults Haven’t Medically Transitioned, Survey Finds

A recent Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation survey purporting to find that transitioning made life more satisfying for transgender adults additionally found that a huge proportion of sampled transgender people had not undergone any form of medical transition.

Most — not all — of the transgender participants had socially transitioned, but fewer than one third had ever undergone puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones, and only one in six had undergone any type of surgery to present as the opposite sex, according to the survey. Additionally, the survey’s definition of transgender included many individuals who didn’t identify as either gender, and most transgender respondents didn’t consistently present as the opposite sex, the survey found.

The Washington Post and @KFF surveyed one of the largest randomized samples of U.S. transgender adults to date about their childhoods, feelings and lives. The results show the depth of stigma and systematic inequality they face: https://t.co/10jGGQKlla — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 23, 2023

Among transgender adults, 40% identified as “trans, nonbinary” and 22% identified as “trans, gender non-conforming;” only 22% identified as transgender women and 12% identified as transgender men, according to the poll. Few transgender respondents said they presented as the opposite sex all the time; three in 10 did, 20% presented as the opposite sex “most of the time,” 34% did “some of the time” and 16% “never” presented as the opposite sex.

The headline of the story on the survey read: “Most trans adults say transitioning made them more satisfied with their lives.”

“By interviewing trans people, the survey provides useful insight into what it actually means to be transgender, and for many – that doesn’t involve any medical interventions as part of their transitioning or their identity,” a Kaiser Family Foundation spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “For large shares of trans adults, their transitioning included changing how they dressed or how they did their hair and asking people refer to them with a different name or pronoun; fewer said medical treatments were part of their journey.”

The Washington Post did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

